Paragon women win twice at indoor hockey festival

Queen's Park A player Darren Cowie (centre) and Sheldon De Lisle, of the Defence Force, battle for the ball during their teams' match in the TT Hockey Festival, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

PARAGON women made a quick start on Saturday when the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board Indoor Festival continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook.

Paragon won their opening two matches in the open women’s category recording a 4-0 win over Police and a 1-0 victory over Harvard Checkers.

Shania Gajadhar scored a hat-trick for Paragon against Police and Felicia King added another goal.

Gajadhar grabbed the winner against Harvard Checkers.

In other women’s matches, Ventures prevailed with a 4-0 win over Harvard Checkers and Magnolia eased past Ventures 9-1.

Savannah De Freitas showed form for Magnolia netting four goals in the victory.

In the open men’s A zone, Police A crushed Paragon 6-0. Jabari Perez found the back of the net four times, Jordan Reynos scored once and Triston Grant also got his name on the scoresheet.

Malvern got past Queen’s Park B 3-1 in the open men’s B zone. Queen’s Park took the lead through Michael Durity, but Malvern answered with three goals including one from national player Teague Marcano.

In the masters division, Queen’s Park were 5-1 winners over Police.

Matches in the Festival continue from 10 am, on Sunday.