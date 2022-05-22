No covid19 deaths, 517 cases

Image courtesy CDC

For the third time since April 26, 2021, there were no covid19 deaths in TT, leaving the covid19 death rate at 3,890.

According to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update, there were 517 new cases recorded from samples taken from May 17 to 20, which brought the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 157,880.

There were 199 people in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, and 8,964 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 14 people were discharged from public health facilities while 356 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 144,803, and the number of active cases to 9,187.

So far, 712,228 people completed their vaccination regime and 154,205 received their booster shots.