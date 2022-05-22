Kamla to file motion of no-confidence against PM

UNC and Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a parliamentary arm meeting, Couva South Multipurpose Hall, Couva on Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she intends to file a motion of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister for his government's mishandling of the economy, crime and misinformation relating to the 1997 Sabga report.

She was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) joint parliamentary arm and national congress meeting on Saturday at the Couva South Multipurpose Hall, Camden, Couva.

In addressing several issues such as crime, inflation, fuel prices, wage negotiations and the 1997 Sabga report, Persad-Bissessar said the country was in a state of crisis and the government had no plans to cushion the effect.

As it related to the Sabga report, Persad-Bissessar said the PNM had a lot to answer about its pretence of governing and the protection of children.

She said accusations that the UNC did nothing about the 1997 report was the PNM's attempt to try and deflect from the latest Judith Jones report on child abuse at children's homes.

“If one person is proud of my achievements for the children of TT, it is me. I have done more for children than anyone else in this country.

“I am not here to defend the 1997 report, 2001 or 2002 reports, I am here to demand justice for the children of TT,” she said to rousing applause.

She said the UNC brought several pieces of legislation to Parliament after the 1997 report and acted on the report as best as possible, by taking it to the then commissioner of police Hilton Guy.

“What do you want me to do? I was a member of a Cabinet then and we acted on that report responsibly. It was given to the police; we drafted a package of legislation to deal with the children and the homes.”

Persad-Bissessar added that the UNC had a better plan to deal with crime and offer a better way of life to people which was reflected in the settlement of 143 outstanding wage negotiations.

She slammed the government for its two per cent offer to settle eight years of outstanding wage negotiations.

“What have they settled — none and look at what they offered.

“We offered 14 per cent, but you see elections have consequences. Look at this government’s offer now. Well, you vote for that so make sure and vote them out next round.”