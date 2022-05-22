Hale-Jackson and Guzman pair up at Horizons

Karen Hale-Jackson -On the Way to Paria II -

Karen Hale-Jackson and Jacqueline Guzman will feature in a joint exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery from May 24. While demonstrating vastly different painting styles, both artists are well loved for their bold compositions and strong use of colour. With their forces combined, viewers are promised a joyful and uplifting experience.

As a child, Guzman saw art in the every-day: from trees swaying in the breeze to an old broken-down chair. At the age of 13, she studied under Freda Artman, an established artist in Trinidad. In 1998, Jacqueline received a degree in physical therapy from Lynn University in the US, but art remains her primary interest. Guzman’s style is a combination of primitivism and modern techniques, with simplified forms and bold colour. Her work is always visually stunning, teeming with dancing figures and cheery panmen, and can be found in businesses and private collections both locally and throughout the world.

Hale-Jackson is known and loved by gallery frequenters, sought-after for her scenic views and tranquil seascapes. She jokes, “I was born with a paint brush in my hand,” and as a child spent every spare moment creating. Hale-Jackson only began to paint full time in 2006, but has shown in many exhibitions, several at Horizons. Being a self-taught artist, she explores new techniques for each new show. She intends to take a sabbatical after this exhibition, choosing to spend her time on furthering her art education, and finding new inspiration in the world around her.

The exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 pm via the link:

https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live with the artists in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Art lovers may alternatively attend the opening in person from 6.30-8 pm Horizons Art Gallery, located at 37, Mucurapo Road, St James. Current health protocols will be in place.

The exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery until June 4, from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.