Guevara, St Fort compete in bad weather at Duval County Challenge

Asa Guevara -

Trinidad and Tobago's Asa Guevara clocked 47.26 seconds for third place in heat two of the men's 400m race on Saturday at the Duval County Challenge at Jacksonville, Florida. Guevara's performance was the ninth best time recorded on the evening which was marred by poor weather conditions.

USA's Trevor Stewart (45.91), Jamaica's Nathon Allen (46.17) and Kennya's Emmanuel Korir (46.22), all in heat one, had the three best times.

TT sprinter Khalifa St Fort competed in heat three of the women's 100m race where she placed seventh.

The Olympian crossed the line in 11.88 seconds into a -1.5 headwind. Her time ranked 32nd.

American Aleia Hobbs, in heat five, topped the field with 11.28.

Her compatriot Sha'carri Richardson clocked 11.37 in the same heat, for the fifth best time.

Richardson later returned to the track to win an exhibition race in 11.27.

Other TT athletes including Kyle Greaux and Akanni Hislop were scheduled to compete.