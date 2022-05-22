Cordner helps Fenerbahce advance in Super League

Kennya Cordner -

TT women’s footballer Kennya Cordner scored for Fenerbahce in a 3-0 win over Hakkarigucu SK in the Turkish Women’s Football Super League quarterfinal playoff second leg match, on Saturday.

After the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Fenerbahce showed their quality to book a place in the semifinals.

Cordner scored her team’s second goal in the 67th minute.

Also finding the back of the net were Fatma Kara in first half stoppage time and Zenatha Coleman was on target in the 75th as Fenerbahce advanced 4-1 on aggregate.