Carrington, Blackman, Thompson star at Long Course champs

Ornella Walker competing in the girls 11-and-over 100-metre backstroke, at the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva on Saturday. - Marvin Hamilton

LIAM CARRINGTON, Nikoli Blackman and Cadell Lyons were among the standout performers when the National Open Long Course Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Friday.

Carrington, 13, clocked 30.48 seconds in the boys 11-and-over 50-metre backstroke time trial which was fast enough to qualify for the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships in his age group. The CCCAN meet will be held in July in Barbados.

Blackman, 16, stopped the clock in 51.25 in the boys 11-and-over 100m freestyle to earn a spot at CCCAN.

On Thursday, Blackman also went under the qualifying time in the event.

Lyons, competing in the boys 11-and-over 100m butterfly, went under the Commonwealth Games standard.

Lyon, 29, won in 54.37 dipping under the Commonwealth Games standard of 54.58. The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28-August 8.

Olympic swimmer Cherelle Thompson is also taking part in the meet.

On Saturday, Thompson won the girls 11-and-over 50m butterfly in 29.09. Thompson, who made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games last year, went under the CCCAN standard of 29.50.