Tobago's covid19 deaths now 268

Image courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has climbed to 268 after an unvaccinated individual died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island has 573 active covid19 cases and 62 new cases.

It said 12 people are currently hospitalised, six of whom are fully vaccinated and six unvaccinated.

The division said to date, Tobago has 8,618 recovered patients.