Simpson, Sturge golden at TT masters championship

DAVID SCARLETT

THE Trinidad and Tobago Masters Track and Field Championship returned after two years on Friday as many of the nation’s senior athletes competed for honours.

The event was facilitated by the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Masters Athletes (TTAMA) in preparation for the World Masters Athletics Championship set to take place in June.

President of the TTAMA, Alexander Smith, told Newsday that the meet was a “massive success” and “all objectives were achieved.”

He added that many of the competing athletes surpassed the World Masters Championships qualifying standards in their performances.

Chevon Simpson won the 60m and 100m in the Men’s 30-39 with Rondell Paul finishing second in both events. Michelle Sturge dominated the women’s short sprints, winning both the 60m and 100m.

Full results for all events will be published in Sunday’s newspaper.