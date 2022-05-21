Hot weather meals

Smoked fish buljohl - Wendy Rahamut

The incredible hot weather these days has pushed me further and further from the kitchen. I’m sure I am not alone. I try to cook quick and tasty meals on these excruciatingly hot days so I look to easy one-dish meals or to eggs for a quick omelette or frittata.

Bean salads, grilled fish buljohls or seafood salads require less cooking time, incorporate vegetables, can be refrigerated and enjoyed with some wholesome delicious bread or provisions. They taste even better the next day so make up some extras and save your energy for cooler chores! Don’t forget to enjoy some sorbet for the perfect refreshing end.

Feel good black eye pea and quinoa salad

1 cup quinoa

1 cup black eyed peas, cooked and drained

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped, or less if you prefer

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp roasted geera

1 tsp sea salt

2 tbs red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

Wash the quinoa well in a sieve, place into a medium-sized saucepan.

Add one cup water and bring to a boil, simmer for 15 minutes, cool.

Combine quinoa with peas, red pepper, onion, coriander, and geera.

Stir well, now add salt, vinegar and olive oil.

Toss to combine, sprinkle on parsley and toss.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves 4

Potato and rosemary frittata

2 tbs olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

6 eggs, beaten with salt and pepper

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbs chopped rosemary

Heat oil in a non-stick frying pan,

Add garlic and onion, sauté until fragrant, add potatoes and stir.

Add a small amount of water, lower heat and cover.

Cook for about 6 minutes until potatoes are cooked.

Remove from pan.

Add a little more oil, heat pan and then pour in eggs.

Disturb with a wooden spoon or fork just until mixture sets.

Preheat oven grill or broiler.

Spread potato mixture over the top.

Sprinkle on rosemary and Parmesan.

Place under broiler, watch carefully and remove when puffed and golden, about 5 minutes.

Serve hot.

Serves 4

Grilled shrimp, corn and black bean salad

Dressing:

¼ cup fresh lime juice

¾ cup olive oil

4 tbs chopped fresh cilantro or chadon beni

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs ground geera or cumin

1 tsp good quality chilli powder

Salad:

3 cups chopped, seeded tomatoes

2 cups cooked black beans

1 cup chopped chives

¾ cup chopped fresh cilantro or chadon beni

¾ cup chopped red onion or ½ cup chopped white onion

½ cup corn niblets

6 cups torn lettuce or watercress

1½ lb fresh shrimp cleaned and deveined

Make the dressing by combining lime juice with olive oil, pepper, garlic, geera, chili powder and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Marinate shrimp in ¼-cup dressing.

In a large salad bowl combine lettuce, black beans, corn, chives, onion, tomatoes, and cilantro.

Preheat grill or barbecue and grill shrimp for about 3 to 5 minutes until opaque and pink.

Toss salad with just enough dressing to coat adding more if desired,

On a large platter arrange lettuce mixture, place grilled shrimp on top.

Serves 4

Smoked fish buljohl

2 lbs fresh fish fillets, grilled

1 tsp minced chives

½ tsp ground allspice

salt and black pepper

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 pimento pepper, chopped

1 large tomato chopped

2 eggs hard boiled

2 tbs chopped chadon beni or cilantro

Preheat broiler.

Marinate fish in chives, allspice, salt, black pepper and garlic and olive oil.

Pan grill for about 4 mins per side.

Remove and flake gently with a fork, place in a large bowl.

In a non-stick sauté pan, heat 2 tbs olive oil and sauté onion and pepper for only one minute.

Remove and add to fish, add tomatoes, and toss. Season with salt if needed.

Place fish onto platter, decorate with lettuce and egg wedges.

Season with salt and pepper

Sprinkle on chadon beni or cilantro

Serves 4 to 6

Pina colada sorbet

14 ozs pineapple chunks, fresh

½ cup coconut milk, fresh

⅓ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup water

1 tbsp lime juice

¼ cup dark rum

Place sugar and water into a small saucepan, stir to dissolve and bring to a boil just until sugar melts, one minute, remove and cool, refrigerate until cold.

Place pineapple and coconut milk into the bowl of a food processor, process just until pineapple has been crushed into small pieces, remove and refrigerate.

Combine pineapple and coconut mixture with cold sugar syrup; stir in rum and lime juice.

Pour mixture into a 9-inch x 5-inch baking tin, freeze until firm about 4 to 6 hours.

Remove from freezer and process in a blender or food processor until smooth but not thawed.

Place in a covered container and freeze.

Makes about 4½ cups or serves 8-9 persons.

Serves 2