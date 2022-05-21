Hockey festival resumes weekend in Woodbrook

Action between Queen's Park and Fatima in the TT Hockey Board Indoor Festival at the Woodbrook Youth Facility. - ROGER JACOB

THE TT Hockey Board Indoor Festival 2022 will continue this weekend at the Woodbrook Youth Facility from 10.30 am, on Saturday. Action continues on Sunday from 10am.

Matches in the open women’s, open men’s and masters category will take place.

The open men’s division will feature pool A and B.

Police A, Paragon, Queen’s Park A and Defence Force will play in pool A while Pool B includes Police B, Malvern, Queen’s Park B and Notre Dame.

In the women’s division, Police, Paragon, Ventures, Checkers and Magnolia are some of the teams competing. Magnolia have been one of the top teams in the division.

Only three teams will play in the masters category comprising Notre Dame, Police and Queen’s Park.