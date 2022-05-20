WASA: We need permission before repairing Queen's Park Savannah leaks

File photo: A leaking WASA main at a sub-station in the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Senior corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty said in a WhatsApp message on Friday that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) needs approval from other utility companies before repairing leaks around the Queen's Park Savannah.

He said the permission is necessary because workers would need to excavate the sites.

One leak is near the corner of Cipriani Boulevard and Queen's Park West, close to one of WASA's wells; the other is opposite the top of Dundonald Street, near the corner of the road leading from the Paddock.

Last November, Newsday reported that the section of the pitch walk around the Savannah near Cipriani Boulevard was impassable, leaving pedestrians to walk or run on the road or through muddy water or sodden grass.

The leak was eventually dealt with and appeared to have dried up for a while.