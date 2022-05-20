Venezuelan held in Cedros with guns, ammo

Two pistols were found and seized at a house in Cedros early on Friday morning. A 27-year-old Venezuelan man who was at home at the time was arrested. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 27-year-old Venezuelan man was arrested after he was found with two pistols and ammunition at his Cedros home early on Friday morning.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division went to a house at Lalla Trace, Icacos Village, Cedros at around 1.30 am and searched it. They found the two guns and 16 rounds of ammunition in a box in the bedroom.

The man who was in the house at the time was arrested and taken to the Barataria police station, where he was charged.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Parriman and co-ordinated by Insp Bharath, with supervision from Sgt Belilam.

Officers of the Northern Division Intelligence Unit and coastal patrol also assisted.