Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers unbeaten on Barbados tour

Steffie Soogrim put in an all-round display in a 50-over win against Barbados. Photo source: Facebook

THE Trinidad and Tobago women’s cricket team made a brilliant start to their tour of Barbados, winning two matches on the trot.

In a T20 contest at Rubis Sports Club in St Michael on Thursday, TT won by four wickets.

Batting first, Barbados scored 102/5 with West Indies batter Kycia Knight making 59 off 56 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Lee Ann Kirby was the best bowler for TT with 2/11 in four overs.

In reply, TT got to 106/6 in 14.5 overs. Shenelle Lord scored 25 off 18 balls and West Indies player Karishma Ramharack hit 22 not out off 22 deliveries.

Keila Elliott snatched 2/23 in four overs and Shanika Bruce bagged 2/29 in three overs for Barbados.

In a 50-over match on Friday, at the same venue, TT won comfortably by 44 runs.

TT posted 226 all out in 44 overs with Steffie Soogrim lashing 36 and Kamara Ragoobar contributing 31. Bowling for Barbados, West Indies women’s player Aaliyah Alleyne was unplayable with 4/8.

Barbados were dismissed for 182 in 47 overs with twin sisters Kyshona and Kycia Knight scoring 40 and 31, respectively. Soogrim took 5/36 and Leandra Ramdeen ended with 2/18.

The teams will play two more T20 matches and one more 50-over match. The tour ends on Wednesday.