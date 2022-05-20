Shell Helix lauds campaign of Team Wortman

Shell Helix Ultra #47, driven by Team Wortman. (Photo courtesy trinituner.com) -

THE SHELL Helix Ultra Trinidad and Tobago team has offered congratulations to Team Wortman on their successful campaign driving the Shell Helix Ultra #47 car in the Caribbean Spec Miata Racing Series 2022.

With Justin Wortman at the wheel, the team secured pole position in the qualifying round and set a new Caribbean Spec Miata lap record of 47.9 seconds as Shell Helix Ultra kept the engine and drivetrain running at optimal performance levels.

Justin went on to win the overall classification for the day in the second round of the TTASA Circuit Racing Championship 2022 at the Wallerfield International Raceway.

Justin's dad and team principal, Ronald Wortman, said he is very proud of the performance and thanked Shell Helix Ultra for the sponsorship and technical support as they look forward to Round 3 on July 3.