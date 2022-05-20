Rotary Club of Felicity/Charlieville to host charity golf tourney

Stock photo courtesy Pixabay

THE Rotary Club of Felicity/Charlieville (RCFC) will host a two-ball, better ball charity golf tournament at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity, on June 26.

Prizes include a weekend at Allamanda Villa in Tobago, a tablet and a 45-inch TV.

Each team must contribute $2,500 to compete in the tournament in an effort to buy wheelchairs for those in need.

A media release said, “RCFC was established 15 years ago in the true spirit of Rotary – improving lives. We service the needs of the less fortunate in central Trinidad.

“To date, the club has raised funds to freely distribute more than 4,000 wheelchairs to underserved communities and people in the region across Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, with TT being the largest beneficiary.”

One of the rotary’s notable areas of service is their drive to promote basic education and literacy in communities. Over the years, the club has established homework centres and implemented and managed literacy programmes at various schools.

RCFC has distributed back-to-school stationery kits and hampers to primary schools and was responsible for the construction of a library at a children’s home.

During the covid19 pandemic, the club also provided help to children, including the distribution of 45 laptops.

To register or for more information contact 355-1352 (East/West), 680-8689 (Central), 338-9000 (South) or visit rotary club Felicity/Charlieville on Facebook.