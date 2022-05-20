Natalyah aims for EUK Soca Monarch

Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch finalist Natalyah. -

Following the release of her up-tempo soca track Proper, Trinidad-born Swiss soca artiste Natalyah has earned a place in the finals of 2022 Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch (EUKSM) competition. The event takes place June 5 during the Big Platinum Festival in England in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Proper has also been embraced by several DJs and radio outlets across the Caribbean diaspora and Europe as well as generated many TikTok videos, a media release said.

Her fan base helped voted Natalyah to the finals at which she will showcase Trinidad and Tobago's culture as she battles three other contestants for the EUKSM title.

Natalyah, who is from San Fernando but lives in Switzerland, has always held close to her roots and has always represented TT and the entire Caribbean throughout her career, the release said.

“I am very honoured to be in the top four and I’m extremely grateful to all the people who voted for me. I think this competition will bring a lot of new opportunities. I am also looking forward in meeting everybody in person and making new friends,” Natalyah said in the release.

Natalyah has produced pure soca material but she consistently delivers distinctive soca-infused contemporary pop songs to the masses and has also dabbled in chutney music, the reggae/dancehall genre and even house music.

For Natalyah, the goal always remains the same, to utilise platforms and perform on stages where lovers of Caribbean music, rhythms and culture can access and embrace the one-of-a-kind indigenous art forms from the region.

She believes the presence of the upcoming competition as part of the Big Platinum Festival is a major step in promoting soca music to the world.

Natalyah plans to bring forth a dynamic presentation at the finals of the EUKSM.

Her current single Proper, which is distributed through VPAL Music, is available now on all major streaming platforms.