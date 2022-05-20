Longdenville man gunned down at home

Stock photo

Police are probing the murder of a 19-year-old Longdenville man who was shot dead at home on Friday morning.

Police said Abraham Antoine was at home at Cashew Gardens, Chaguanas, at around 10.45 am when a man wearing a black ski mask entered the house and shot him once in the neck.

Neighbours heard the gunshot and called the police.

A team from the Central Division visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Antoine dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region III are continuing enquiries.