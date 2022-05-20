Gopee-Scoon names PoSGH subcontractors

FILE PHOTO: Construction of a new central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital continues on July 4, 2021.

TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, as acting leader of government business in the Senate, on Friday named over a dozen subcontractors now working on the new central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

She was replying to a listed question to the Prime Minister by opposition Senator Wade Mark.

She said it was not Udecott but the site's main contractor which had engaged the subcontractors, under the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) rules known as the Yellow Book.

"Udecott is not financially or contractually responsible or obligated whatsoever for the performance of any subcontractors.

"The main contractor is responsible for managing, co-ordinating and paying all of his subcontractors, and as such Udecott does not and did not engage subcontractors on the redevelopment of the Central Block of Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) project.

"The information available to Udecott on the subcontractors was derived from the information the contractor provided to Udecott," she explained.

She listed the subcontractors which the contractor, SCG Caribbean Ltd (Shanghai Construction Group, Caribbean Ltd), identified as having been engaged in the redevelopment of the block.

Newsday called Udecott chairman Noel Garcia to ask if SCG was still regarded as the main contractor at the PoSGH central block project.

He replied, "No, no, no."

He recalled a news briefing where it had been said that SCG said the Government was free to seek a new contractor, after which the Government had gone out to tender.

"That tender closed today. It will be open next week, to restart the works."

Subcontractors

G4S Secure Solutions Trinidad Ltd

BK Holdings Ltd

Pro Line Construction Ltd

Massy Pres-T Con Ltd

Beston Consulting Ltd

Earth Investigating Systems Ltd

Independent Materials Testing Ltd

Junior Sammy Contractors Ltd

Coosal's Construction Company Ltd

SUR-VIL Ltd

Trinrico Steel and Wire Products Ltd

Shanghai XieTong Steel Structure Engineering Company Ltd

Shanghai Zhouhai Construction Engineering Company Ltd

Trinidad Tower Cranes Service Ltd

In-Electra Ltd

Marble Renewal of the Caribbean Company Ltd.