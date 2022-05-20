Estwick: Make it tough for senior Windies players to return

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - MARVIN HAMILTON

WEST Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick is challenging the youthful regional team to grab their opportunity on the tour of Netherlands and Pakistan and make it difficult for the senior players to walk back into the team.

West Indies will play Netherlands in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series from May 31-June 4, before travelling to Pakistan for another three-match ODI series from June 8-12. It will be first assignments for new WI captain Nicholas Pooran, 26.

Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis are among the senior players who will not tour with the West Indies.

Holder’s workload is being managed, Hetmyer is unavailable because of the birth of his first child and Lewis failed his fitness test.

“It is an opportunity for a lot of the younger players with one or two senior players not there, so it is a chance to really showcase your skills and put pressure on people who are not on the side,” Estwick said on Friday.

Fast bowlers Jayden Seales, 20, and Shermon Lewis, 26, along with batsman Keacy Carty, 25, have earned first-time ODI call ups.

“You are in control (and) you are the one who is playing. Make them have to work hard to get back in,” Estwick said.

The ODI series against Netherlands will be the first between the teams.

“The major challenge will be adjusting to the pitches, getting use to the conditions,” Estwick said. “We don’t know what the conditions would be like in Holland, it could be cold or it could be hot, but it is (about) adjusting to the conditions.”

He said his players must play to their strengths.

SQUAD:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jnr