Deyalsingh launches second covid19 booster drive

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh receiving his second covid19 vaccine booster shot from NWRHA head nurse Vannessa Siblal at the Paddock of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh got his second booster shot against covid19 on Friday.

Deyalsingh was at the Paddock, Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain at 11am.

He told the media the process was quick and he spent about ten seconds at the vaccination table.

“We come from previous experiences, and we already know what this is all about,” he said.

“The second booster is for people over 60 years old, and I qualify,” he pointed out.

Those also eligible for a second booster at present include the moderately to severely immunocompromised and healthcare workers.

Deyalsingh said only the Pfizer vaccine will be used as a second booster.

People who decide to get this second booster, he said, will have a high percentage of protection against covid19 and the risk of death.

In relation to the decision to get a second booster shot, Deyalsingh said that is the free choice of each individual. He said many families have to analyse data on deaths and hospitalisations.

He warned that the coronavirus is still active and continues to generate new variants.