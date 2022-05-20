Decisions, Decisions

-

ALEXANDRIA OLTON

“GOLF OR cricket?” “Roti or doubles?” “Do groceries today or not?” Every day, we as individuals are faced with a multitude of choices from the very simple to the more complex. We make choices in every realm of life from work and school to family, relationships, and social activities.

Some studies even suggest that the average person makes an astounding 35,000 choices per day. Assuming that most people spend six to eight hours sleeping that’s approximately 2,000 decisions per hour or one decision every two seconds (Krockow, 2018).

Similarly, athletes are constantly faced with choices in both training and competition environments – “left or right?” “Fast pace or medium pace?” “Shot on or not?” “Sprint or jog?” “Short pass or long pass?” and the list goes on…Many of these choices are made quickly and instinctively and some require further contemplation and reflection: this mental process is known as decision-making.

So, are there internal and external factors that influence the decisions we make? The short answer is absolutely! The choices we make, particularly those that are made quickly and instinctively are as a result of the heuristics we would have developed over time. While the brain is a fascinating processor it is also one that works most efficiently, that is it always chooses the shortest route from A to B. Heuristics are one of the many ways the brain works efficiently to speed up the decision-making process.

So, what exactly are heuristics? A heuristic is a mental shortcut that allows individuals to solve problems and make judgments quickly and efficiently. They are designed to reduce mental effort needed to make decisions, simplify complex and difficult questions and are fast and accurate ways of arriving at conclusions. But like many other habits/practices in psychology there are drawbacks if we are not aware of the information, we are using to form our heuristics.

For example, if a junior athlete consistently trains with a coach that provides instruction every time, they are in a 1v1 situation rather than letting the athlete make the choice, eventually the heuristic they will develop will be to listen for an instruction rather than make the decision themselves.

As this athlete progresses from junior to senior level, inefficiencies would be noted in their decision-making and this might simply be due to the practicing of a poor heuristic. The beauty of mental skills is that they are malleable, and self-awareness is critical to identifying what some of our heuristic biases and blind spots might be.

So, what information do we use to form heuristics and what types of heuristics are there? There are four main types:

1) The availability heuristic: this involves making decisions based upon how easy it is to bring something to mind. For example, if you are thinking of trying football and suddenly recall of a number of recent football-related accidents you came across, you might feel like football is too dangerous and decide to play tennis instead. Because those examples of football-related accidents came to mind so easily, the availability heuristic led you to think that they are more common than they really are.

2) Representativeness: The representativeness heuristic involves making a decision by comparing the present situation to the most representative mental prototype. An example of such might be if you are thinking of joining a new team you might compare aspects of the new team to other mental examples you hold about a team such as comradery, enjoyment, togetherness. Therefore, you will select a team based on how representative it is of the mental examples you have of what a team should be.

3) Affect: The affect heuristic involves making choices that are influenced by the emotions that an individual is experiencing at that particular moment. Research has shown that people are more likely to see decisions as having benefits and lower risks when they are in a positive mood while negative emotions, lead people to focus on the potential downsides of a decision rather than the possible benefits.

4) Anchoring: The anchoring heuristic involves the tendency to be overly influenced by the first bit of information we hear or learn. This can make it more difficult to consider other factors and lead to poor choices. For example, if you had a negative first experience with a male coach your anchoring heuristic will play a role in your lack of desire to be coached by other male coaches and you will be more likely to choose a female coach.

While heuristics can help us solve problems and speed up our decision-making process, they can introduce errors. As seen in the examples above, heuristics can lead to inaccurate judgments about how commonly things occur and about how representative certain things may be.

Just because something has worked in the past does not mean that it will work again and relying on an existing heuristic can make it difficult to see alternative solutions or come up with new ideas. Feel free to email any questions to alexandriaolton@outlook.com.