Danger from above

THE EDITOR: While driving along Ariapita Avenue I couldn’t help but observe many trees and plants that have grown over the years up into the electric and communication wires that run along the road. Surely this is cause for concern and needs to be attended to before something serious happens.

Who is responsible for attending to this and why is no one else concerned about it? Is it another scenario like our potholes?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook