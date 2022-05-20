Buzzrock returns at Rootsyard

Buzzrock members from left: Dominic Gomes, Wadi Gad, band leader Sadiki Niamke Phillips, Candace Moore, John Hussain and Kiwan Landreth Smith. -

Roots reggae band Buzzrock is returning to stage after two years. The band, like many others, could not perform because of the covid19 pandemic.

Its return performance will be at Rootsyardd Dub, Newbold Street, Port of Spain, on May 21.

The band is known for its fusion of roots reggae with a modern sound. Buzzrock describes this sound as Modern Foundation.

Buzzrock has performed at many local reggae shows and was an opening act for artistes like Chronixx, Samory I and Midnite. It was also the backup band for Jamaican artiste Ijah Man Levi’s last concert in TT.

Bandleader and rhythm guitarist Sadiki Niamke Phillips said the band has “sharpened its teeth” for this Saturday’s performance.

Ilahful Way, Mystical Man, Jah Choir and Ah Picture are among its discography.

The band was founded in 2009 and also released its first album then. Other members are drummer and vocalist Wadi Gad; bass guitarist Dominic Gomes; lead guitarist Kiwan Landreth Smith; keyboardist and vocalist Candace Moore and lead rhythm guitarist John Hussain.

Asked how the band coped during the pandemic, Phillips said, “It is a good thing that all of us are people who don’t 100 per cent depend on music. But for the most part, it basically was like it was for everyone else: non-existent for a good period of time because we are performing artistes.

“You make money from releases but not like performing. You have to be performing.”

At least four new singles were released during the downtime along with music videos, he said.

Phillips said the band can be seen at reggae venues across TT and already has some bookings and is next expected to perform at this year’s New Fire Festival. The festival is an outdoor music and sustainability experience which began in 2016.