Burna Boy headlines Barbados Tipsy event

Burna Boy -

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artiste Damini Ebunoluwa “Burna Boy” Ogulu will perform at Barbados’ Tispy All White Beach party during its annual Crop Over festival. The event will be held on July 17.

Trinidad and Tobago artistes Kes the Band, Voice and Travis World are also expected to perform, Crystal Cunningham, public relations consultant for Twisted Entertainment, the official promoter of Tipsy All White Party said.

A release said Burna Boy will be the first Afropop star and international act to perform at the festival.

“Burna dubs his own style as Afrofusion, a mixture of sounds from the continent along with global strains of hip-hop, EDM and pop and is widely known for international hits like Ye, On The Low, Kilometre, and B. d’Or,” it said.

“With history-making shows headlining the Hollywood Bowl and, most recently, selling out the prestigious Madison Square Garden, we are truly honoured and privileged to have an artiste of Burna Boy's calibre not only touch the Tipsy stage but also perform in Barbados during Crop Over," said Cunningham.

Burna Boy was nominated at this year’s Grammy for Album of the Year for contributions to Justin Bieber’s Justice and Best Global Music Performance for Do Yourself.

The tour announcement follows Burna Boy’s main stage performance at the Billboard Music Awards held on May 15 where he performed two songs, Last Last and Kilometre from his recently announced album, Love, Damini. It is expected to be released on June 30 at 7 pm.