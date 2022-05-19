Water slowly being restored in northwest

Stock photo via Pexels.

Corporate communications manager at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Daniel Plenty said on Thursday that customers in Morvant, Barataria, and Laventille should see a supply by 4pm on Thursday.

But he warned it might take up to 24 hours to normalise.

The disruption was caused by work on an interconnection at the Maritime Roundabout, which was due to have been completed by 6pm on Wednesday.

In a phone interview with Newsday Plenty said workers had encountered problems with the initial groundwork that needed to be adjusted.

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales added via WhatsApp messages that some affected areas – El Socorro, Aranguez, Beetham Gardens and lower Port of Spain (the corner of George Street and Prince Street and St Paul Street) received a water supply overnight.

Gonzales added that funding for the project came from budgetary allocations, revenue earned through customers paying bills and internal resources, which include manpower, pipeline fittings and excavation equipment.

Head of water projects at WASA Shawn Salandy said assistance also came from the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency Unit (PURE) under the Ministry of Works and Transport.

A WASA release on Thursday said people in need of a water supply can access WASA's truckborne supply, with priority given to healthcare, education and government institutions. WASA apologised for any inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.