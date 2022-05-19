Republic Youth Cup to provide scholarship opportunities for players

Republic Banks senior manager group marketing and communications Kwame Blanchfield at the launch of the 2022 Republic Youth Cup last Friday. - Courtesy Gateway Athletics International

REPUBLIC Bank’s partnership with Gateway Athletics International for the 2022 Republic Youth Cup will provide players with the opportunity to secure scholarships at local, regional and international colleges and universities.

This was announced by Gateway managing director Shem Alexander at the tournament’s launch last Friday at Republic Bank’s head office in Port of Spain.

After a two-year absence owing to covid19, the long-standing youth competition returns in June and will provide avenues of academic and sporting growth for young players.

Registration is open to all schools, football academies and clubs. Interested participants can register by logging on to www.gatewayathletics.com.

Hosts Republic Bank have been involved in this popular tournament, which promotes the advancement of youth football, for over two decades.

At the launch, Alexander, a former Republic Youth Cup participant, expressed enthusiasm for the competition’s return and was eager to see TT’s up-and-coming talent on show.

“We have come on board to act as the conduit to ensure the student-athletes with the local schools, football academies and clubs are given the opportunity to chart their football career through football scholarships to colleges and universities, locally, regionally and internationally.

“The vision was birthed as a result of a need to assist and provide a bridge of opportunity to local and regional student-athletes.

“Through strong established relationships with various universities, colleges and clubs throughout the US and UK, Gateway stands proud on its record of having fostered over 100 scholarships for both male and female student-athletes,” he said.

This year’s Republic Youth Cup features male and female Under-14, Under-16 and 17-19 divisions.

Additionally, organisers revised the previous format and reverted to the original format which is seven versus seven.

Alexander added, “We expect to grasp the spirit of the community as we host a weekend of play for each of the various zones throughout TT. This provides good opportunities for participants through the All-Star weekend while engaging US-based colleges and institutions.”

Also present at the launch were Republic Bank’s senior manager group marketing and communications Kwame Blanchfield, Gateway Athletics director of operations Adrian Romain, YMCA CEO TT Odetta Alexander, director of SporTT Hayden Mitchell, chairman of Tunapuna Regional Corporation Kwesi Robinson and tournament ambassador/international footballer Robert Primus.