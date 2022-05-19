Port of Spain city cops seize alcohol, detain one

Twenty cases of vodka were found and seized by officers of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force at the Central Market on Wednesday afternoon. A 47-year-old man was detained. PHOTO COURTESY CITY POLICE

A Laventille man is expected to be questioned by police after he was found transporting 20 cases of alcohol at the Central Market, Port of Spain, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said members of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force intercepted a truck loaded with goods entering the market at around 3 pm.

Officers found 20 cases of vodka in the tray of the truck and detained the 47-year-old driver. Investigators suspect the alcohol was not cleared by customs officials and was part of the illegal alcohol trade at the market.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Glenn Charles and co-ordinated by Sgt John, with field operations by PCs Ramesar, Ali, Alexander, Lewis andPacheco and WPCs Lewis and Alexander.