Moses, Ali triumph at Cotton Tree charity golf

Curtis Moses (second from left) and Jerome Ali (right) collect their prizes from Sita Gajadhar-Persad (left) and Donna Frederick on Wednesday. - ROGER JACOB

THE TEAM of Curtis Moses and Jerome Ali showed their fine form to win the 17th annual Cotton Tree Foundation charity golf tournament, at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval on Wednesday.

The duo, sponsored by V&S Pharmaceuticals, scored 47 to top the field and received the winning prize, donated by Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre along with Sommelier TT, as well as trophy sponsored by the Machel Montano Foundation.

In second place were Wayne Baptiste and Barry Ferdinand, sponsored by Ernst & Young. With a score of 45, they received hampers donated to the Foundation by Angostura Limited and Stechers Fine Gift Stores. The Atlantic LNG-sponsored team, Liam Bryden and Ryan Gomez, with a score of 44 came third and received hampers donated to the Foundation by House of Jaipur Trinidad and Stechers Fine Gift Stores.

This year, Caribbean Gas Chemicals along with LJ Williams were the prime sponsors for the tournament, which is the Foundation’s major fundraiser for the year.

The Foundation was happy to be back on the field after a two-year hiatus caused by the covid19 pandemic. The generous donations received from sponsors will assist with ensuring that the programmes provided can be executed with the greatest outreach.

CTF thanks their players and sponsors and look forward to their participation once again next year, on May 10 for the 18th charity golf tournament.