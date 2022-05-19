Man, 19, shot dead near home in Penal

File photo

A 19-year-old man from Penal was shot dead in a van near his home early on Thursday.

Police said Reno Ramsubhag died on the spot at around 6 am when a gunman walked up to the van and opened fire.

The killing happened at Jhulai Trace. Residents heard gunshots and called police.

The police said someone else owned the van, but Ramsubhag often drove it.

Investigators do not have a motive for the killing, saying Ramsubhag had no run-ins with the law. South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.