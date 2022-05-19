Joint funeral for murdered Penal woman, son, 12, on Friday

A joint funeral for the murdered mother and her 12-year-old son in Penal is set for Friday.

Abeo Cudjoe, 31, and her son Levi Lewis are expected to be buried at the Batchyia Public Cemetery after a service at Boodoo’s Funeral Home in Penal at 10 am.

Levi’s father, Neil Lewis, confirmed this on Thursday when he spoke briefly to Newsday.

Levi was a student of the St Dominic’s RC School. Lewis said Levi’s schoolmates were planning to do something at the funeral in honour of his son. He could not say what the children intended to do, saying other relatives were in contact with people from the school.

The mother and son were attacked at the family’s home at Lachoos Road in Penal in the early hours of last week Tuesday.

Levi was stabbed once in the neck, and his mother was chopped and stabbed multiple times.

Cudjoe died in the house, and Levi walked for about ten minutes to his grandfather’s home at Penal Rock Road for help, but later died at hospital.

Cudjoe’s other son, a three-year-old boy, was also in the house but relatives found him asleep and unharmed.

Cudjoe had a restraining order against a male relative whom she had repeatedly accused of abuse.

The day after the double homicide, the man, accompanied by his attorneys, surrendered to Homicide Bureau Region III’s office in San Fernando. On Sunday afternoon, the police released him without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.