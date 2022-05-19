CIBC wins renewable energy financing award

Left to right: Robert Blenker, CEO, WRB Energy; Adam Carter, managing director investment banking, CIBC FirstCaribbean; Valmore Stewart, associate director, investment banking, CIBC FirstCaribbean; Andrew Rovito, senior vice president, BMR Energy and Bruce Levy, president and CEO, BMR Energy. -

CIBC FirstCaribbean has been recognised for its leadership in corporate financing by the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF), which presented the banking group with an award for best renewable energy financing at an awards ceremony in Miami last month.

CIBC FirstCaribbean was celebrated for its financing of key initiatives in the renewable energy sector when CREF held the 2022 Industry Awards after its 14th session from April 26-28.

In 2020-21, the bank led the refinancing of project portfolios of two major renewable energy players in the Caribbean: BMR Energy, a developer of wind and solar photo-voltaic (PV) assets in multiple territories of the region and Central America; and WRB Energy, an investor in the largest utility-scale solar PV plant in Jamaica.

In so doing, the bank continued to express its confidence in the sector by demonstrating that regional financial institutions are at the table to support the region’s energy transition and emphasise that renewable energy investments can access financing options within our region to accelerate this transition, according to a company release.

CEO Colette Delaney observed that the bank’s commitment over the period for which the award was adjudicated, “represents a departure from the historical construct where extra-regional development banks have been the main financiers of renewable energy projects within our region. Renewable energy developers now understand that our support for projects in the sector means that there is more than a single pathway to financing their projects in the region.”

“Our bank will continue to focus on the types of investments that can be a catalyst to our region’s recovery, such as renewable energy investments. Infrastructure investment, in general, is important to stimulate the economy, put people back to work, create new jobs and encourage increased cash flow circulation to resuscitate our economies and ensure our future success,” said Delaney.

CIBC FirstCaribbean continues to be acknowledged for its role in arranging similar financing initiatives in the renewable energy space. In 2017, the bank received the CREF “Project Finance Deal of the Year” award for financing of the first utility-scale solar PV project in the Cayman Islands.

CREF is the largest annual gathering of the energy market in the Caribbean, with a particular focus on clean energy. Through events, webinars and market intelligence, the conference organisers, New Energy Events LLC, has supported the global transition to clean energy since 2009. The forum continues to bring together policymakers, regulators, utilities, investors, developers and financiers in an environment which encourages the market to meet and network, with a view to inspiring action in the industry.