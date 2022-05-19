Central romp to comfortable win over South in NextGen U-13 tourney

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

CENTRAL ROMPED to an 85-run victory over South when round three action of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Tournament bowled off at Marchin Recreation Ground in Charlieville on Wednesday.

After scoring 184/8 in a reduced 39-over match, Central bowlers had a field day as they dismissed South for 99 runs in 29.3 overs.

Batting first, Central were led by Reyad Jerome’s unbeaten knock of 43 partnered with good contributions from Zakariyya Mohammed (37) and Joshua Ali (27). Ethan Ramcharan (3/15) was South’s best bowler while Shivesh Somai chipped in with 2/5 from just one over.

In reply, South’s opening batsman Shaan Ramtahal (12) was their biggest run-getter as no other batsman was able to get within double-figures. Wickets fell in quick succession as Jerome (2/7), Ra’ed Ali Khan (2/23) and Amrit Mitchell-Pittiman (2/25) did most of the damage with the ball.

In other matches, East strolled to a seven-wicket triumph over North at St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair.

North batted first and were dismissed for 123 in 31.4 overs with Davis Guerra (28) and Josiah Nicholls (14) top scoring. East’s Jadon Rachais (3/16) and Tyler Ramroop (3/17) were the pick of the bowlers but their bowling attack, together, gave away a whopping 55 extras (49 wides, three no-balls and three byes).

In their turn at the crease, East rallied to a victorious 125/3 from 28.2 overs with Sanjiv Bachu (27 not out) and Rachais (26 not out) leading them over the line.

Similarly, North were wasteful with the ball as they had 50 extras (41 wides, eight no-balls and one leg-bye).

At Prisons Ground in Arouca, Tobago beat North East by five wickets. In a shortened 30-over affair, Tobago tallied 183/5 in their first innings knock led by Zion James (42), Kymuel Lynch (36) and Malik Roberts (20).

In response, North East could only muster up 113/5 in their 30 overs with opener Isa Ailan Ali top scoring with 14 not out. Tobago’s Jaisean Baptiste (2/14) led the bowling.