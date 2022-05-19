A broken heart but no action

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: There is a difference between leaders and all the rest of us. This is the reason the world hardly gets better, although it is actually possible to have the world become better every day.

A leader, as an illustration of this point, will read the following information taken from the Judith Jones Committee Report, “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad and Tobago,” and suffer a broken heart:

The report highlights one case where a child categorised as "in need of care" was attacked by a child in need of supervision.

The report said, "In one such critical incident report, he was sodomised with a broom handle by another resident. This resident also inflicted bodily harm on another resident when he bit off a piece of the peer's ear lobe."

We know that the leader in this case, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, suffered a broken heart upon reading the above information (and much else that is sickening and horrifying), because she told us so. We also learned that she read the report last year.

It is not clear whether she has been suffering from this broken heart since reading the report, but it is very clear indeed that she did precisely nothing about what she read. So a leader, we learn from this situation, does not act. A leader takes no action.

Recall that this Member of Parliament stated in 2021 that she only took the vaccination against covid19 because her husband and her father advised her to do so.

I am not a leader and would not be able to keep company with the person in TT responsible for gender and child affairs. Dr Rowley should not be keeping company with her either.

When I read the description of the child mentioned above, my cold, cold heart was not broken – I stumbled from my chair to the yard and wretched my guts out at the very thought of that poor child. Leaders do not suffer unseemly displays like that – only broken hearts – and unless someone replaces them, the suffering that in this modern world could be prevented, well, it will continue uninterrupted, just as it has since our leader read that report last year.

A BLADE

Mason Hall