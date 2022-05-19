$1,000 reward for missing Tobago dog

​​Desperate to find her, a Courland, Tobago family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who knows the whereabouts of their pet dog, Juno.

Juno’s ow​​n​​er, David Lum Kong, is hoping for her safe return after nearly a week.

Lum Kong told Newsday on Thursday he is desperate to know the fate of his four-year-old pet.

He explained that the brown furry female golden retriever, who has a bushy tail and wears a purple collar, escaped from home last weekend.

“She ran out after the gate was opened by accident on Saturday around 11pm.”

Describing the dog, he said: “​​She is obedient. She is affectionate, quiet​,​ gentle​ and always wanting to cuddle with ​​us. Loves to play fetch​ and picks mangoes from the tree. ​​Always happy to see us and we get lots of licks. She is like a child to us. Loves everyone she meets​, and does not like cows.​ She l​oves to squeeze between burglar bars and sliding door​ and does not like the beach.”

As a tame dog, he believes she was taken by a passer-by, as despite efforts to find her on nearby properties, Juno is yet to be found.

“She is very tame. I believe that someone may have picked her up, as she is very friendly.”

To anyone who may have spotted Juno, he pleaded for her safe return or any relevant information on her wellbeing.

“She is spayed, so cannot have a litter. She has had two hip surgeries and needs special care. Please let us know if you see her, she is very special to us.”

To those who may have her, he said: “Hope you enjoyed her, but she has a home and loved ones who dearly misses her.”

Anyone with information on Juno can contact 322-6806 or 378-1367 to help.