Trade barriers turn Georgetown Chamber against MOU with Trinidad and Tobago

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon - File photo

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has taken issue with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Trinidad and Tobago Government and the Government of Guyana, citing non-tariff barriers as the reason for its disagreement.

The chamber called for a removal of all non-tariff barriers before any MPU was signed.

“The chamber wishes to express its disagreement with this action by the Government of Guyana,” it said in the release. “The chamber’s concern comes in light of the fact that there are still many non-tariff barriers (NTBs) implemented by TT against Guyana.”

The release said the NTBs prevent exports from Guyanese businesses and limit the growth of Guyanese entrepreneurs. The chamber added that it had raised issues with a similar MOU signed in 2018.

It said, “Being the oldest and largest private-sector representation organisation in Guyana it is our mandate to ensure the concerns of the enterprises that have continuously expressed difficulties as it relates to doing business in and with TT are voiced.”

A non-tariff barrier is a measure other than a customs tariff that acts as a hindrance to international trade. This includes any rules that dictate how a product can be manufactured, handled or advertised, or any rules that dictate how much of a product can be sold in a market.