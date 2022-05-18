SWRHA psychiatric services at St Ann’s for 3 months

File photo: St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital.

From May 16, all in-patient psychiatric and mental health services in the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) district have been temporarily relocated to St Ann’s Hospital.

On Wednesday, a media release from SWRHA added that all psychiatric in-patients at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) would be transferred this week.

“This temporary arrangement is due to infrastructural upgrades to the psychiatric/mental health ward at the SFGH, which is expected to be completed within three months,” the release said.

It said the upgrade would be inorder to offer a more comfortable space for patients.

After medical and psychiatric assessments by SWRHA’s healthcare professionals, any patient deemed to require in-patient psychiatric/mental health care will be triaged at the SFGH’s Emergency Department, then transferred to St Ann’s.

The release said the authority’s “dedicated health care professionals” would inform the patient’s next of kin.

The SWRHA encourages its patients and clients to call its customer service centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for further information.