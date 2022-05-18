Mayaro T10 Windball tournament bowls off

AMSF chairman Bartholomew Lynch (left) and bpTT community liaison officer Matthew Pierre (right), celebrate with the team More Fire after their victory in the round-robin tournament on May 7. - Benchmark Communications

MORE FIRE were crowned champions of the bpTT-All Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF) Windball Night Cricket round-robin one-day tourney which bowled off at the Mayaro Government Primary School grounds recently.

In the two-over contest, which served as a pre-cursor to the start of the official T10 league, More Fire defeated JFK in the title-decider.

Batting first, JFK made 27 but some quick boundaries and a six off the final delivery saw the Sangre Grande-based More Fire team capture the crown.

Victorious skipper Jason Jadoo was elated with the opening victory and hoped to maintain that winning momentum heading into the T10.

“The energy is sky high and the environment is perfect for cricket – there’s nothing like this anywhere else. We are looking forward to scoring plenty of runs and racking up victories. Kudos to the AMSF and bpTT for this top-class competition and everyone should experience the excitement,” he said.

The T10 tournament bowled off last Wednesday and continues to be held nightly at the same venue.

Playing the first league game, Dominators narrowly held off RLRA Destiny Youths in defending their score of 65. On Thursday and Friday, Kernaham Super Kings and Royal Strikers dominated with unassailable scores of 156 and 173 respectively.

Kernaham Super Kings were back at it on Saturday and scored a mammoth 211 runs in 10 overs, routing their opponents 360 Cuts for a mere 69. Ecclesville Sluggers also posted an impressive 153 runs on the night to fend off Back Street Boys.

The opening night saw hundreds of spectators turn out to witness the anticipated return of the competition, after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

Delivering opening remarks at the launch were Darron Charles, physical education and sport officer II at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development; alderman Raymond Cozier, Mayaro-Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman and Ryan Chaitram, bpTT communications and advocacy manager.

Charles said, “The Ministry sees sport as a vehicle for human and social development, and an opportunity for community cohesion. Even the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development identifies sport as a key factor in this global action plan and recognises its contribution to peace, tolerance, respect and social inclusion.

“All these benefits and more are on full display tonight in Mayaro. I wish every participating team success and we must all congratulate the AMSF and bpTT for investing in the development of sporting excellence.”

Before bowling the opening ball, Chaitram added, “Mayaro has a distinguished sporting history and bpTT has been proud to play a part in this over the years. Spanning sporting disciplines and age groups, we’ve supported cricket, football, basketball, netball, swimming and athletics in Mayaro through competitions and other developmental investments.

“The work being done by the AMSF is transformational and bpTT will be right here, ready to support. I would urge everyone to come to Mayaro and enjoy this fun, exciting and family-oriented atmosphere.”

Homegrown cricketing talent was also recognised at the opening ceremony as the crowd cheered on national Under-19 female cricketers Maria La Foucade and Aniaya Roberts; Zane Maharaj, who plays on the national Under-15 team; and Curtis Junior Nanan who represents South East in the Under-15 division.