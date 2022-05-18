Martin claims Ste Madeleine Golf Open crown

Ben Martin - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

BEN Martin, the 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open champion, pipped his close rival Chris Richards Snr, for the title at the inaugural Ste Madeleine Golf Open Championship which ended on May 8.

Martin’s three-day score of 204 just beat Richards Snr by one. Chris Richards Jnr kept it in the family by winning the championship flight, narrowly defeating Adrian Norford who hails from St Kitts/Nevis. Former national player Dave Rajkumar came third.

Durance Williams won the first flight with the other winners being Roger Williams (second flight), Dwayne Ramlal (third flight) and Elise LaBorde for the women's flight. LaBorde is a promising junior player who with this win, has won her first title at the senior level.

The game followed a gross golf format which is the same format played on the PGA.