Little Carib to celebrate Kitchener's music

A photo of Lord Kitchener reading at the races on display at the exhibition. - Ayanna Kinsale

Lord Kitchener’s legacy of calypso and soca will be celebrated in an intimate show: Where Yuh Get That Sugar? in recognition of the 100th anniversary of his birth and his contribution to the genre.

Featuring some of his sweetest selections, performed by David Bereaux and band, and with a special appearance by Kitchener’s son Kernal Roberts, the show takes place on May 21 at 6 pm at the Little Carib Theatre, White and Roberts Streets in Woodbrook, said a media release.

Acknowledged as the grandmaster of calypso and the Road March King "Kitch," Aldwyn Roberts was given the sobriquet Lord Kitchener by fellow calypsonian Growling Tiger, in the early 1940s.

He would go on to lead the way as an innovator and trendsetter, becoming one of the first major singers of soca and one of the most prolific pan composers. His classic Sugar Bum Bum, from where the line “Where yuh get that sugar?” comes from, is just one of the many classics composed by Kitch and sung with delight by audiences across the globe, the release said.

Rashida Bolai, chair of the Little Carib Theatre, said in the release: "Where You Get That Sugar – our celebration of the Grandmaster – is a continuation of the life-long work of Little Carib founder Beryl McBurnie, whose mission was to showcase our rich, vibrant culture and the very best of Caribbean talent.

"And who more deserving of this accolade than Kitch? We are inviting all who loved the man and his music to join us in this celebration of his legacy.”

Asked which of his father’s songs were his favourite, singer-songwriter Roberts said it was hard to choose, but if pushed: Sugar Bum Bum, Twelve Bar Joan and Bees Melody. He also shared that his father would have been deeply touched by all the tributes in his honour, the release said.

“He would have been really happy. The admiration and expression of gratitude for all he’s done for the industry and Trinidad and Tobago would have left him with a real sense of achievement.”

Tickets are available at: https://form.jotform.com/littlecarib/where-yuh-get-that-sugar-from and at the Little Carib Theatre box office daily.