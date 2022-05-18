Hibiscus women remain perfect in T10 league

Karishma Ramharack -

HIBISCUS Cricket Club maintained their perfect run in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association T10 League by recording three victories last weekend when action in the competition resumed.

On Saturday, Hibiscus defeated Queens XI by 21 runs and Moses Lendore Cricket Academy (MLCA) by 117 runs at Pierre Road Recreation Ground, Charlieville.

Against Queens XI, Hibiscus scored 80/4 in their ten overs with West Indies women’s player Karishma Ramharack scoring 28 not out. Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste took 2/20 for Queens XI.

In response Jovanka Simon struck 37 not out, but Queens XI could only muster 59/2 in their ten overs.

In another match played on Saturday, Hibiscus eased past MLCA by 117 runs.

Batting first, Hibiscus posted a massive 147 without loss with Rachel Vincent-John hitting 61 not out and Ramharack contributing 54 not out.

MLCA could only manage 30/8 in reply. Katrina Ruben hit 12 for MLCA and the pair of Danielle Seepersad (3/3) and Leeann Kirby (3/5) grabbed the bulk of the wickets for Hibiscus.

On Sunday at Gilbert Park in California, Hibiscus continued their winning form with a seven-wicket win over Phoenix Women.

Hibiscus lead Group B with four wins in as many matches and in Group A Technocrats are in first place after earning four victories in five matches. Four teams are playing in each group.

The group phase will continue on May 28 and the semifinals and finals will be contested on May 29 at Gilbert Park.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Saturday (Group A)

TT UNDER-19 109/3 (10 overs) - Djenaba Joseph 42, Shalini Samaroo 27 vs AC WOMEN 49/5 (10 overs) - Lerra Jennings 13; Shalini Samaroo 2/8. TT Under-19s won by 60 runs.

TT UNDER-19 110/1 (10 overs) - Djenaba Joseph 53 not out, Maria La Foucade 37) vs WATERLOO ALL STARS 33/7 (10 overs) - Amala Durgadeen 3/2, Shalini Samaroo 2/4. TT UNDER-19 won by 77 runs.

AC WOMEN 81/3 (10 overs) - Glenecia Doudough 37 not out, Rona Rajkumar 27; Kamara Ragoobar 2/13 vs TECHNOCRATS 85/1 (5.3 overs) - Stacy Ann King 45, Kamara Ragoobar 19, Felisha Jack 18. Technocrats won by nine wickets.

(Group B)

HIBISCUS CC 80/4 (10 overs) - Karishma Ramharack 28 not out, Kirbynia Alexander 12; Nadra-Dwarika-Baptiste 2/20 vs QUEENS XI 59/2 (10 overs) - Jovanka Simon 37 not out. Hibiscus won by 21 runs.

HIBISCUS CC 147/0 (10 overs) - Rachel Vincent-John 61 not out, Karishma Ramharack 54 not out vs MLCA 30/8 (10 overs) - Katrina Ruben 12; Danielle Seepersad 3/3, Leeann Kirby 3/5. Hibiscus won by 117 runs.

PHOENIX WOMEN 132/1 (10 overs) - Reniece Boyce 84 not out; Leandra Ramdeen 16 not out vs QUEENS XI 52/5 (10 overs) -Tamika Nanan-Ramsumair 19 not out; Steffi Soogrim 3/3. Phoenix won by 80 runs.

Sunday (Group A)

TECHNOCRATS 59/6 (10 overs) - Janelle Ruiz 14; Shalini Samaroo 2/12 vs TT UNDER-19 60/2 (8 overs) - Djenaba Joseph 33 not out, Kirah Manpaul 18 not out. TT Under-19 won by eight wickets.

WATERLOO ALL STARS 80/7 (10 overs) - Amanda Rampaul 13; Samantha Ali 3/14 vs AC WOMEN 66/5 (10 overs) - Lerra Jennings 22. Waterloo won by 14 runs.

WATERLOO ALL STARS 57/5 (10 overs) - P Nobbee 10; Mikaela Jodhan 2/7 vs TECHNOCRATS 59/2 (7.4 overs) - Stacy Ann King 17 not out, Felisha Jack 10; Mikaela Jodhan 10 not out. Technocrats won by eight wickets.

(Group B)

PHOENIX WOMEN 64/6 (10 overs) - Reniece Boyce 21; Shenelle Lord 18; Karishma Ramharack 3/7 vs HIBISCUS CC 65/3 (9.4 overs) - Rosalie Dolabaille 15; Kirbynia Alexander 13, Leeann Kirby 12. Hibiscus won by seven wickets.

MLCA 26/8 (10 overs) - Rachael Ann Dookhoo 3/4; Talia Baksh 2/3; Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste 2/6 vs QUEENS XI 27/1 (3.3 overs). Queens XI won by nine wickets.

MLCA 33/6 (10 overs) - Katrina Ruben 12, Steffi Soogrim 2/0; Leandra Ramdeen 2/2 vs PHOENIX WOMEN 35/1 (4.4 overs) - Shenelle Lord 13 not out. Phoenix won by nine wickets.