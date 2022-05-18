Flow staff supports The Shelter

Yolande Agard-Simmons, senior manager, communications at Flow, left, with Colin Mitchell, chairman, The Shelter for Battered Women and Children. -

Flow's staff supported The Shelter for Battered Women and Children’s charity movie premiere recently.

The Shelter, founded in 1987 by Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, offers a safe haven to women and children affected by domestic violence.

In a media release Flow’s senior manager,communications Yolande Agard-Simmons said, “We are committed to playing a meaningful role to drive positive change in the communities within which we operate. As a company, we stand against violence in all its forms and charity events such as these align with our pledge to do everything in our power to educate, prevent, protect, and support against gender-based violence in our companies and communities.”

The Shelter provides temporary housing, material assistance and counselling to its residents to empower them as they transition to return to society as independent and confident citizens, the release said.