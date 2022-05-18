Diego Martin man charged with triple murder

Kwasi Matthew, 37, appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday charged with the murders of Ako Matthew, Robin Sancho Jr and Alexsia Edwards.

Matthew, of Blue Basin, was charged with three counts of murder, on advice received from DPP on Tuesday.

A police report said the victims' burnt bodies were discovered on April 22 along the North Coast Road, Maraval.

Before the discovery, Matthew, 34, Sancho Jr, 21, and Edwards, 21, all of Diego Martin, had been missing for several days.

Matthew surrendered to police at the Chaguanas station on April 26. He was subsequently handed over to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One office.