Central Soccer World defeat Central FC in Ascension

CENTRAL SOCCER World rallied from a goal down to defeat Central FC 2-1 on Sunday, at the Police Barracks in St James, as the Ascension Invitational Tournament continued on Sunday.

In a meeting of two struggling outfits, Central FC took the lead through Leonardo Da Costa, in the 17th minute, but Central FC responded in the second half with items from Ryan Fredericks, in the 50th, and Kemuel Rivers 11 minutes later.

On Friday, in a pair of matches at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground in Arima, leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Cunupia FC while Defence Force whipped Police 4-2.

A day later, at the Arima Velodrome, AC Port of Spain spanked the point-less Moruga FC 6-1 and Deportivo Point Fortin breezed past Real West Fort United 4-0.

Matches will continue this weekend (March 20-22).

Points Standings – 1.Rangers 20; 2.Defence Force 20; 3.Police 18; 4.Deportivo Point Fortin 14; 5.Cunupia FC 13; 6.AC Port of Spain 9; 7.Central Soccer World 7; 8.Real West Fort United 7; 9.Central FC 5; 10.Moruga FC 0.