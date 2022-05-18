Ascension clubs to each receive $25,000 after first round

Captain Jamal Craighton of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (left), screens the ball from Atiba Charles of Moruga Football club, during a match at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima on April 8. - Angelo Marcelle

ALL TEN clubs participating in the Ascension Football Tournament will receive $25,000 apiece at the end of round one thanks to the overwhelming support of the league.

A media release signed by the tournament director of the league Keiron Edwards said, "Please be informed that the organisers of the Ascension Tournament of TT 2022 is prepared to remit to the participating clubs of the tournament, the sum of $250,000 in appearance fees.

"This is a result of the overwhelming support we have received for the tournament at the end of the first round of games which should finish on 22 May, 2022. Not only have we gotten increased spectator support, but several corporate sponsors have assisted the tournament tremendously."

Among the sponsors are Terminix Trinidad Limited, La Soufriere Maritime Limited, Campari, Magmum, TV6, TT Express, CNC3 and TT Guardian.

"As such, each participating club will receive $25,000 at the end of the first round of games of the tournament."

The league organisers said everyone must benefit from the success of the league.

"This initiative is part of the ongoing strategic plan of the tournament of sharing revenue of the tournament with participating clubs to help alleviate their expenses. We also expect this financial support to increase in the future as the tournament improves in popularity."

Discussing the role of the media, the release said, "A critical element of the success of the tournament is the role of the media of bringing the football to the public. Every single game of the competition was streamed on our website https://theascensiontournament.com. The double header games on Friday nights are shown on SportsMax and TV6. The Sunday game was shown on CNC3. With the games on Saturdays and Sundays being also shown on Music and Entertainment TV."

"All games are also shown on Youtube and they are also archived on our website where any interested person can view an entire transmission of a past game. This has clearly brought the local football to the homes of the entire population of TT and the other Caribbean islands. It has popularised the tournament exponentially."

Players will be seen, the release said. "In addition, such wide media exposure has also provided the opportunity for prospective players to be viewed by professional football scouts with the hope of creating employment opportunities abroad for local players."

The Ascension League thanked the media for their "fantastic coverage and support of tournament" with "special thanks going to SportsMax, TV6, Express, CNC3, Guardian, M&E TV and WI Sports."