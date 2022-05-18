2 deaths, 434 covid19 cases recorded

Two deaths due to covid19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 3,883. The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken between Sunday and Tuesday was 434.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were one elderly man and one middle-aged woman. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, and cancer. One person had multiple comorbidities, and one had a single known comorbidity.

Since March 2020, there have been 156,327 cases of covid19, of which 143,487 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 8,957.

There are 205 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 41 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three in the intensive care unit and six in the high dependency unit. There are 42 people at the Caura Hospital, 43 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 12 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 18 at the Arima General Hospital, nine at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 24 at the St James Medical Complex, 13 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are 32 people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,720 people in home self-isolation. There are 704 recovered community cases and 13 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 81.3 per cent or 15,046 of 18,499 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021-May 18, 2022.

It said of the 3,883 deaths up to May 18, 2022, 276 casualties were vaccinated, 3,271 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 712,069 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 687,931 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 691,253.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 655,094, while the number vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,975.

A total of 153,162 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 732,410, of which 317,542 were done at private facilities and 414,868 were done at public facilities.