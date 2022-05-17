Woman's bracelet snatched while driving in Port of Spain

File photo

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman's bracelet was stolen while she was driving in downtown Port of Spain on Monday afternoon.

Police said she was driving her Honda CRV down Nelson Street near the South East Port of Spain Secondary School at around 4.45 pm when a man reached through the driver's-side window and snatched her bracelet, then ran away.

The woman reported the incident and officers from the Central Police Station went to the area.

Investigators said they are viewing CCTV footage of the incident.