Trinidad and Tobago U-17 basketballer in Mexico for NBA/FIBA camp

Ayodeji Iwaro. PHOTO COURTESY MALONEY PACERS -

Trinidad and Tobago under-17 basketballer Ayodeji Iwaro will participate in the NBA and FIBA's Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas camp, which will be held at La Loma Centro Deportivo, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the official home of NBA Academy Latin America.

The camp started on Monday and ends on Thursday.

A National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) media release said, “Basketball without borders is an elite basketball skills camp that draws together the top players aged 17 and under from throughout the Americas, to learn directly from NBA and FIBA players, legends, and coaches.”

The NBFTT thinks the camp will be beneficial to Iwaro and said it is unfortunate that another quality youth player could not make the trip.

“Iwaro, seen as one of TT’s most promising prospects, will have the opportunity to compete against the best young players from the region. Another under-17 standout, Aaron Antoine, was also invited to the BWB America’s camp, but was forced to opt out due to injury."

NBFTT said that Antoine, a 2022 Carifta Games high jump gold medallist, and recent attendee of the NBA Elite Development Team training camp at the NBA Academy in March, was looking forward to going to Mexico.

The 11th BWB Americas camp will mark the first time the NBA and FIBA’s development programme will be held since BWB Global at NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago and the first time in Mexico since 2009.

This year's BWB Americas will bring together more than 60 of the top high-school age boys and girls from throughout Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean. Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court including movement efficiency, positional skill development, shooting and skills competitions, five-on-five games and daily life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership, and communication.