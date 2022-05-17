TKR manager backs McCullum to be asset to England

Former Trinbago Knight Rider player Brendon McCullum. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20 -

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) team manager Colin Borde knows Brendon McCullum will be an asset to England's Test team after a successful run as both player and coach at the TT franchise.

McCullum coached TKR in 2019 and 2020, leading the franchise to the Hero Caribbean Premier League title in the latter year. He did not coach TKR in 2021, for personal reasons and covid19-related travel restrictions. Assistant coach Imran Jan took over.

Prior to that, McCullum was instrumental in helping TKR win CPL titles in 2017 and 2018 as a player.

McCullum was hired as head coach of England's Test team on Thursday after the decision to select all-rounder Ben Stokes as captain.

"Great news for both England and Brendon," Borde said. "Brendon as a player brought immense positivity and clarity to TKR in the way he played."

Speaking about his coaching style, Borde said, "As a coach, he also brought a calm, attentive approach to the style of the group as players and support staff. This enabled him to adjust his approach as a coach and get his message across."

Highlighting more of McCullum's attributes, Borde said, "His ability to read game scenarios and personalities quickly, then apply an approach, is what made him a great player. This will certainly apply to his coaching career. We wish him all the best."

The 40-year-old McCullum, who currently coaches the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders, has never been in charge of a Test team and only retired from playing in 2019.

He was regarded as the catalyst behind New Zealand's emergence as a major force in the Test game – the Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship last year – and his preference for attacking cricket will be welcomed by Stokes at the start of a new era for England.

McCullum's first series with England will be against his native New Zealand in June, with the opening Test beginning June 2 at Lord's.

England has won only one of its last 17 Tests, a run that includes a humiliating 4-0 series loss in the Ashes Down Under. That sparked a rush of dismissals and resignations – at one stage, England didn't have a captain, coach or head of men's cricket – but the leadership roles have been filled now, with Stokes replacing Joe Root as captain and Rob Key the replacement for Ashley Giles as director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board.