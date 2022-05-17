Students,this too will pass

THE EDITOR: When you see poui trees blooming around this time of the year, it’s a sign that exams are coming. Considering all the challenges of getting an education during a pandemic, anxiety, uncertainty, nervousness and “butterflies” in the stomach are among many emotions that are inevitable.

To all candidates writing examinations this semester, don’t go to war with your mind over different scenarios and unrealistic expectations. Your best output is all you can deliver.

Unfortunately, we are human and we all make mistakes. When you finish your exam and it hits you, sometimes you want to pull your hair out. It’s in the past, leave it there. What will be will be.

Then waiting for results is another marathon. Rule of thumb is: have no expectations. Rest assured that what is for you will find its way to you.

Also, getting up after you’ve been knocked down is key to your journey. We know what that means. Regardless of the outcome/the circumstances, it will pass like tears in the rain.

God speed to all candidates.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail